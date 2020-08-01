Gage Park

Teens Rob Victims at Gunpoint in Gage Park

By Sun-Times Media

Police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies over the past month in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

In each case, one or two teenagers approached a victim, pulled out a handgun and demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The hold-ups occurred:

  • About 4:55 a.m. July 28 in the 2700 block of West 59th Street;
  • About 4:52 a.m. July 24 in the 2900 block of West 59th; and
  • About 2:20 a.m. July 18 in the 5800 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

The suspects were described as one or two males between 16 and 18 years old, police said. They stood about 5-foot-11 and weighed 120 to 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

