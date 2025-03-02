2 teens die of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Hoffman Estates

A pair of suburban teens have died after what police believe was a case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to police in suburban Hoffman Estates, officers and paramedics were called to the 200 block of East Berkley Lane at approximately 12:37 a.m. for a report of two unresponsive individuals inside of a vehicle.

Police and firefighters broke into the locked car and pulled out a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Life-saving measures were attempted and the teens were rushed to a local hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The preliminary cause of death has been ruled as accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, with an investigation still underway as of Sunday morning, police said.

No further information was immediately available.