Teens, Child Among 5 Hurt in Brighton Park Crash

Five people — including a young girl and two teenage boys — were injured in a crash Saturday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. near 35th Street and California Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

A girl believed to be no older than 10 years old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. Two boys in their late teens were taken to Stroger and Mt. Sinai hospitals, also in serious-to-critical condition.

Two adults were also injured in the crash, fire officials said. A man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and a woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the crash.