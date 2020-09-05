Near West Side

Teenage Girl Struck in the Face By Gunfire on Near West Side

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car when she heard gunshots and felt pain

A teenage girl was injured by gunfire Saturday while riding in a vehicle on the Near West Side.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a car about 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police. She and the other people in the car told police they didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

The girl was hit in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

