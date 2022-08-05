Teenage Girl Standing at Auburn Gresham Bus Stop Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash: Chicago Police

A teenage girl was killed and three others were injured Friday evening when two vehicles collided in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, causing one of them to slam into a bus stop, authorities said.

At approximately 6:34 p.m., a 33-year-old man driving a gold Mercedes was heading westbound on 79th Street when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a black Jeep that was southbound in the intersection at South Racine, police said. The Jeep then struck a teenager and woman who were standing at a nearby bus stop. The teen, 14 years old, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The 33-year-old man driving the Mercedes was hospitalized in serious condition, and the 42-year-old man driving the Jeep was reported to be in fair condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Unit.