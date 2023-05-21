Crime and Courts

Teenage Girl Shot Riding in Vehicle on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Matt Stefanski

A 17-year-old girl was shot inside a vehicle traveling along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night in the city's Lakeview neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

At around 7 p.m., the girl was traveling in a vehicle in the 1700 block of North DuSable LSD, near West LaSalle Avenue, when she was shot in the lower back by an unknown individual. She was taken to an area trauma center and listed in good condition, police said.

Additional information about the shooting wasn't immediately available late Sunday.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

