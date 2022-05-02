Teenage Girl, 17, Found Dead in Homicide at Tinley Park Home

A homicide investigation is underway in south suburban Tinley Park after a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a home, according to village officials.

On Sunday night, officers with the Tinley Park Police Department responded to a home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street for a possible death investigation and found a 17-year-old girl dead in a lower level of the home, a village spokesman stated in a news release.

The girl has yet to be identified. Her death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives have identified a person of interest, village officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear if that individual was taken into custody. Police did say the person of interest isn't a threat to the community.

Additional information was pending, police stated.