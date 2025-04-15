Teen wounded in shooting near Chicago high school

A 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a high school in Chicago's Avalon Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was walking down the sidewalk at 4:17 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 87th Street near Chicago Vocational High School when a van pulled up and an unknown gunman inside opened fire.

The teen sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, officials said.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives, and it is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

There was no further information available.