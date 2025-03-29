Teen wounded in shooting during large gatherings in downtown Chicago

A 15-year-old was wounded in a shooting during large teen gatherings Friday evening in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, with videos showing a large police presence and chaotic scene.

Police said officers were on patrol just after 9:40 p.m. in the 400 block of North Cityfront Plaza Drive when gunshots were heard in the area.

As a large group of people fled the scene, officers discovered a 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the leg, authorities said.

Officials said he was treated on scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics and transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

The gatherings came as unseasonably warm weather brought large crowds to downtown Chicago, attracting a significant police presence.

Footage shows dozens of teens gathering in the middle of Columbus Drive near its intersection with Illinois Street, steps away from the site of a shooting that left a tourist wounded earlier this month.

Vehicles on Columbus Drive were seen swerving around people quickly moving across the street, as well as cars stopped due to people obstructing them in the street.

Video footage also showed paramedics tending to a person who was later loaded onto an ambulance, though it is unknown what the source of their injuries were.

According to 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, two people were arrested for battery to a police officer, while two others were arrested for having "replica guns."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A proposed ordinance to move the curfew for minors up to 8 p.m. is up for a vote next month.

There was no further information available.