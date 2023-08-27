Teen wounded in shooting during large gathering in Cicero

A teen was wounded in a shooting during a large gathering outside a movie theater in Cicero, according to a town spokesperson.

Cicero communications director Ray Hanania said a gathering of approximately 200 teens occurred early Sunday evening in front of the AMC Theater, near the intersection of Cermak Road and Cicero Avenue.

During the dispersal from the area, a teen was wounded after being struck by gunfire in a nearby Aldi parking lot, police said.

Officials are investigating both the shooting and large gathering, and there is currently no further information available.