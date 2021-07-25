Teen With Autism Reported Missing in Suburban Aurora

Authorities in suburban Aurora are searching for a missing teen with autism, who was last seen near an elementary school over the weekend.

According to authorities, Nathan Visza, 14, was last seen near McCarthy Elementary School, located in the 3000 block of Village Green Drive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Visza was last seen wearing a purple Chuck E. Cheese shirt, and orange shorts, according to an alert issued by police.

MISSING CHILD - PLEASE SHARE: APD is searching for 14-year-old Nathan Visza. He was last seen in the area of McCarty Elementary School at 3000 Village Green Drive. He was wearing a purple Chuck E Cheese shirt and orange shorts. Nathan also suffers from autism. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/iXxAoQaOi3 — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) July 25, 2021

No further information was made available.

Anyone with information on Visza’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.