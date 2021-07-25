Teen With Autism Reported Missing in Suburban Aurora

Authorities in suburban Aurora are searching for a missing teen with autism, who was last seen near an elementary school over the weekend.
According to authorities, Nathan Visza, 14, was last seen near McCarthy Elementary School, located in the 3000 block of Village Green Drive.
Visza was last seen wearing a purple Chuck E. Cheese shirt, and orange shorts, according to an alert issued by police.
No further information was made available.
Anyone with information on Visza’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.