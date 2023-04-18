Teen Who Died Days After Shooting Changed Countless Lives, Says Her Family

At Charity Johnson’s celebration of life, tears did most of the talking, as her family thought about the way she touched both their lives, as well as the lives of others she'd never even met.

A sidewalk at the intersection of Washington and Parkside in the Austin neighborhood filled up fast with people who came to remember a friend, sister, daughter and granddaughter.

On the evening of April 11, Chicago Police responded to a dispute in the 100 block of North Lorel.

Shots were fired during the dispute and someone was stabbed. Charity, 14, was wounded in the buttocks. She was hospitalized for 7 days in critical condition – succumbing to her injuries Monday night. What happened remains under investigation, and police say no one is in custody.

“She was a 14 year old child that have not got a chance to graduate high school – go on prom, get married or have children,” said her grandmother, Felisa Johnson. “Y’all took something precious from me. From her family. If you know who did this, say something. Y’all are killing our babies.”

A freshman at Chicago’s Michele Clark High School, Charity was known for style, sense of humor and compassion for others. She wanted to be a nurse or a lawyer when she grew up.

“With great sadness, we are devastated to see the loss of another young life," Chicago Public Schools said in a statement. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) extends its condolences to the family and friends impacted by this loss.”

The district will be providing additional counseling support and crisis team services to students and staff impacted by this loss.

In just 14 short years, her grandmother says Charity changed countless lives, and that’s something that cannot be taken away.

“Charity’s life will go on – I made it so her organs will be donated so she can live through other people,” Johnson said.

Charity would have turned 15 in two months.

The family created this online fundraiser to help with her funeral expenses.