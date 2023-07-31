‘Teen trend' takeover captured on video as cops and activists seek new tactics

After dozens of individuals were arrested following a “teen trend” takeover in Chicago’s South Loop, police are discussing changes in tactics, and activists are seeking ways to help prevent disturbances and large gatherings.

According to Chicago police, a total of 40 individuals were taken into custody as a result of the incident, which occurred Sunday night.

Most of those taken into custody were charged with reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, but several were charged with felonies, including two who face charges of unlawful possession of a weapon.

An estimated crowd of 300-to-400 individuals caused disturbances throughout the area, with some attempting to loot stores in the area, according to Chicago police.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“Yesterday they crossed the line,” interim Police Supt. Fred Waller said. “They did attempt to loot stores and did get into one store. A window was broken. They did begin to damage vehicles, and the biggest thing is the fighting, the infighting between the teens.”

ChiTown Crime Chasers posted videos of the incident, with organizers saying they worked with a variety of groups and first responders to help break up fights and to encourage participants to go home.

A total of 40 individuals face charges after a large gathering Sunday night in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

Dr. Michael Jones, pastor of the Greater Rock of Ages church, said that it’s time to confront the issue of “teen trends” head-on.

“Let us stop walking past stuff and start addressing it,” he said.

Part of that mission is coming to fruition through a coalition of pastors and anti-violence activists, who are publicizing a “Day Without Crime” event on Saturday. The program is designed to offer young Chicagoans alternatives to violent or disruptive conduct.

“Tell your nieces. Tell your nephews. Tell your cousins, your grandchildren,” Geri Jones, who represents St. Titus One Youth Anti-Violence coalition, said. “Can’t we have just one day without crime? If we can start with one day, we can graduate to two or three a week, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”

The groups are also partnering with community institutions like libraries, barbershops and more to get the word out.

“Reach one, teach one,” barber Wallace Sullivan said. “If we can only just reach one, we can reach everyone.”

The groups are using some of the same social media channels that are being used to orchestrate the large gatherings to help get the word out.

Still, other shop owners in the South Loop are looking to link more law enforcement action with some steps of their own. Several shops are not only installing new surveillance cameras, but also blaring opera music from their store speakers, hoping to discourage disruptive activity before it starts.

An investigation into Sunday’s incident remains underway, according to police.