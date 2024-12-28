Chicago Shootings

Teen suspected of shooting 2-year-old on West Side released pending further investigation

The 2-year-old boy was inside a home when gunfire rang out and he was struck multiple times, police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 17-year-old who was suspected of shooting a 2-year-old boy in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday has been released pending further investigation, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Though it was previously reported that the teen had been charged in connection with the shooting, a statement from the CCSAO said that no charges had been filed.

"The minor was arrested by police regarding this incident and the case was referred to juvenile court.  At this time, the matter is a continuing investigation and no charges have been filed," the statement read in part.

The statement said the teen was released pending the investigation, with the matter continuing on Jan. 17, 2025.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of West 14th Street.

The 2-year-old boy was inside a home when gunfire rang out and he was struck multiple times. The toddler was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest is into custody Thursday night, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Earlier Friday, authorities said a 17-year-old was charged with felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of causing a child to be endangered.

