Teen Stabbed in Ranch Triangle Runs to Red Line Station for Help

Carly Behm/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and critically injured Monday in Ranch Triangle on the North Side.

He was walking with a friend at 12:57 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of North Bissell Street when two males got out of a silver Dodge Charger and chased them, according to Chicago police.

The boy was stabbed in the chest, arm and leg, police said. He ran to the North/Clybourn CTA Red Line station less than a block away to get help and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are questioning three persons of interest, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Part of North Avenue was blocked off with crime scene tape near the intersection with Halsted Street as officers investigated inside the Red Line station.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

