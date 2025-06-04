A teen was shot and another is in custody after a shooting near the Matteson Community Center Tuesday night.

According to Matteson Police, officers were dispatched to the community center for reports of shots fired on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found a gunshot victim inside the building. It was determined that the individual had been involved in an altercation with another teen and had been shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to an area hospital for emergency surgery.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene on foot, police said. He was located approximately two hours later in Richton Park, and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

An investigation remains underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Matteson police at 708-503-3130, or to submit tips via Tip411.

The community center was closed on Wednesday after the investigation, and is expected to reopen Thursday.