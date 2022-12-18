Teen Shot in Ear, Eye on CTA Red Line Sunday

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a teen on the CTA Red Line Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old male was riding on the train in the 100 block of West Cermak just after 2 a.m. when he was shot in the ear and the eye.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

A passenger onboard the train was able to give police a description of the suspect, and officers were able to detain the alleged shooter a short time later.

Officers also recovered a gun from the shooter.

An investigation remains underway, and charges are pending in the shooting.