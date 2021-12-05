Teen Shot, CTA Bus Driver Assaulted in Downtown Chicago Attacks

A CTA bus driver was assaulted and a teen was shot in separate violent incidents in downtown Chicago Saturday.

According to police, the CTA employee was driving a bus in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. when he heard a loud noise.

The driver got out of the bus to inspect it, and when he did, two unidentified assailants approached him and began to shove him. They then began to punch him in the body and face, and then fled the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., a teen was walking in the 200 block of South Wabash when he bumped into a man who was walking in the other direction.

A verbal altercation took place, and escalated quickly as the man pulled out a weapon and shot the 15-year-old boy in the wrist, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

The attacks were part of a chaotic night in downtown Chicago, with extra officers called to the area as large groups of teens gathered in the Loop and along the Magnificent Mile.

Chicago police reported that they arrested at least 21 teens Saturday night. There is no official word on what charges the teens could face, or if they were responsible for any incidents at any area businesses.