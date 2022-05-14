Washington Park

Teen Shot and Killed in Washington Park Residence, Chicago Police Say

A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot while inside of a residence on Chicago’s South Side Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the teen was sitting inside a residence in the 5700 block of South Indiana in the Washington Park neighborhood when he was struck in the head by gunfire.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and further details about the shooting were not immediately available. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Washington ParkChicago Police
