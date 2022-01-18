Teen Shot and Killed in Noble Square, Chicago Police Say

A 15-year-old high school student was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood, police say.

According to authorities, the student was walking in the 800 block of North Greenview at approximately 1:14 p.m. when an unknown suspect walked up to him, pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking him in the chest and the left arm.

Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as 15-year-old Caleb Westbrook.

According to officials, Westbrook was a student at Rauner College Prep, located in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

“Unfortunately, we learned that this afternoon after dismissal a Rauner College Prep 9th grader, Caleb Westbrook, was shot multiple times in the vicinity of Noble Square,” a spokesperson for Noble Schools said in a statement. “Caleb was a 9th grader with so much personality. He loved to crack a joke and always brought positivity and light to his classmates and teachers. Caleb touched so many lives in his time at Rauner.”

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.