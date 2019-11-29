14-Year-Old Girl Seriously Hurt in Shooting on Chicago’s West Side

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting Friday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police confirmed.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., the victim approached a woman whom she had arranged to purchase an item from. During the incident, the suspect displayed a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim in the chest, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The female offender returned to a white sedan and fled in an unknown direction, according to police. A pellet gun was also discovered nearby.

The incident remained under investigation Friday evening.