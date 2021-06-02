Ohio

Teen Says Coaches Forced Him to Eat Entire Pizza With Pork Despite Beliefs

Eight football coaches at an Ohio high school have been suspended from their coaching duties after a player said he was forced to eat pork in violation of his religious beliefs.

The Canton Repository reports an attorney for the 17-year-old student said Tuesday he intends to file a lawsuit against the Canton City School District for what occurred May 24.

Attorney Ed Gilbert said the teen was forced by Canton McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley to eat a pepperoni pizza for missing a voluntary strength and conditioning session.

Canton schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert declined to discuss the teen's allegations.

