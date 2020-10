A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash Monday in suburban Joliet.

The teen was on a bicycle about 8:45 a.m. at Rachel Avenue and Illinois Route 53 when he rolled his bicycle in front of a southbound 2007 White GMC truck and was struck by the truck, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.