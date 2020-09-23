Lisle

Teen Rescued from Lisle House Fire

A Lisle police officer “broke through some barriers” to rescue the 14-year-old

Sara Sadat

A teenage boy was rescued from a fire Tuesday at a home in west suburban Lisle.

A Lisle police officer “broke through some barriers” to rescue the 14-year-old about 11:30 p.m. during a fire at a multi-unit home in the 2700 block of Wayfair Avenue, according to Lisle Trustee Sara Sadat.

The boy and the police officer were hospitalized following the incident, Sadat said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Local

Logan Square 2 hours ago

Witness Breaks Up Potential Sexual Assault in Logan Square

Fernwood 2 hours ago

Person Found Dead, Burned Near Fernwood Home: Police

Lisle police and fire officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Sadat said that no other injuries were reported.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lislehouse fireSara SadatTeen rescued
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us