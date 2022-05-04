Teen Reported Missing From Old Irving Park on Northwest Side

Chicago police have issued a missing persons alert for a teenager who was last seen at his residence on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Leonard Pochel was last seen at his home in the 4100 block of North Pulaski Road on April 27 in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Police say that Pochel could potentially be in North Park or in Lincoln Square.

Pochel is described as a white male, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 270 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.