Teen Reported Missing From Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Friday on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to authorities, Keariana Johnson was last seen Friday in the 3400 block of North Pacific Avenue.

Johnson is described as Black with medium-complexion, standing 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

She has black hair with red streaks and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.

