Teen Killed When SUV Crashes Through Guard Rail on Lake Shore Drive

A 19-year-old man was killed when he lost control of a Cadillac Escalade on Lake Shore Drive along the Gold Coast early Thursday.

The teen was speeding south when he went through a guard rail and knocked down a light poll in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. He was thrown from the SUV.

The teen was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The Chicago Police Major Accident’s Unit was investigating.