lake shore drive

Teen Killed When SUV Crashes Through Guard Rail on Lake Shore Drive

A 19-year-old man was killed when he lost control of a Cadillac Escalade on Lake Shore Drive along the Gold Coast early Thursday.

The teen was speeding south when he went through a guard rail and knocked down a light poll in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. He was thrown from the SUV.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The teen was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Local

englewood shooting 6 mins ago

7 of 8 Victims in Englewood Shooting Were Shot in the Head, Police Say

coronavirus illinois 17 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Bears to Allow Full Capacity at Home Games

The Chicago Police Major Accident’s Unit was investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lake shore drivelake shore drive crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us