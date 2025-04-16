A 17-year-old was shot to death inside his home in suburban Bolingbrook on Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to Bolingbrook police, officers were called to the home in the 100 block of Grove Court on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m., and when they arrived they found the teen had been shot.

Further investigation revealed that the shots had been fired from outside of the home, striking the teen inside.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bolingbrook police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Daniel Starks.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police are asking the public for any information they have on the attack, including surveillance footage or eyewitness testimony.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bolingbrook police.