Teen Killed in Suburban Shooting, 77-Year-Old Woman Wounded While Gardening Nearby

An 18-year-old man was killed Sunday in a shooting that also wounded a 77-year-old woman gardening nearby in suburban North Chicago.
A gunman showed up in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Greenfield Avenue, exited and opened fire on the teen in the roadway, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Taskforce.
The name of the 18-year-old who died has not been released by the Lake County coroner’s office.
The 77-year-old woman was shot in her leg by a stray bullet and hospitalized, the task force said in a statement. She is expected to survive her injury.
The shooter reentered the vehicle and drove off, according to the release.
