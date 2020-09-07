North Chicago

Teen Killed in Suburban Shooting, 77-Year-Old Woman Wounded While Gardening Nearby

A gunman showed up in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m., exited and opened fire on the teen in the roadway, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Taskforce.

By Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire

Police-tape-generic-1008
NBC 7 San Diego

An 18-year-old man was killed Sunday in a shooting that also wounded a 77-year-old woman gardening nearby in suburban North Chicago.

A gunman showed up in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Greenfield Avenue, exited and opened fire on the teen in the roadway, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Taskforce.

The name of the 18-year-old who died has not been released by the Lake County coroner’s office.

Local

Chicago Forecast 15 mins ago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Storms Possible Overnight Ahead of Wet, Cooler Week

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Chicago's Forecast: Nice For Labor Day

The 77-year-old woman was shot in her leg by a stray bullet and hospitalized, the task force said in a statement. She is expected to survive her injury.

The shooter reentered the vehicle and drove off, according to the release.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

North ChicagoSuburban ChicagoNorth Chicago shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us