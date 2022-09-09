Teen Killed in Shooting Near Chicago's Kenwood Academy, Police Say

A teenager was killed in a shooting near Chicago's Kenwood Academy near the Hyde Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around noon in the 1600 block of East 50th Place, according to police.

Chicago Police Commander Ron Pontecore said a Chicago Public Schools student was "attacked by armed offenders."

According to police, the 17-year-old was involved in an altercation with people in a vehicle. The people in the vehicle chased the teen into a parking lot, where two people opened fire on him, striking him multiple times, Pontecore said.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to authorities.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding suspects connected to the shooting and have started canvassing the area for video, Pontecore said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Area 1 detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit a tip online at CPDTip.com. Anonymous calls can also be made at (833) 408-0069.

The teen's identity wasn't immediately released Friday. Authorities said while he was believed to be a CPS student, it was not immediately clear if he attended Kenwood Academy.