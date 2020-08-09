Eisenhower Expressway

Teen Killed in Rollover Crash on Eisenhower Expressway Sunday

 A teen boy is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the teen was riding in a vehicle near Austin Boulevard at approximately 12:38 a.m. when the driver, a 17-year-old boy, lost control of the car. The car flipped over, and the teen passenger was ejected from the car.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital, where he was dealing with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

All lanes of Interstate 290 were closed for approximately three hours for an investigation and clean-up efforts, and reopened at approximately 6 a.m.

