Teen killed, another injured in Little Village shooting

No immediate information on the suspects was available

By NBC Chicago Staff

A teen is dead and another was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the teens were standing in the 2600 block of South Avers at approximately 2 a.m. when shots were fired in their direction.

One of the teens, identified as 16-year-old Jesus Sanchez, was shot multiple times in the abdomen, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second teen, identified by police as a 15-year-old, was shot in the back, and was hospitalized in good condition.

There are no suspects in the shooting, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.

