Teen Killed, 4 Others Hurt in ‘Targeted Attack' in Evanston; Suspect Remains at-Large

Evanston police are investigating a “targeted attack” that left a teen dead and four other teenagers wounded in the Chicago suburb on Sunday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at a gas station near the intersection of Green Bay and Foster at approximately 7:17 p.m. Sunday.

Officers received multiple 911 calls of shots fired at the location, and when they arrived they found a total of five gunshot victims.

Of those victims, three males were found outside of a vehicle at the gas station. One of the victims, 17-year-old Carl Dennison, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The other two victims, along with two female victims who were found inside of the car, were all taken to area hospitals. Three of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but a 14-year-old victim is still in critical condition, according to a police spokesman.

Police believe that the shooting was a targeted incident, but say that there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

No further information was available on a possible motive, or on a description of the suspect in the case. Local law enforcement is receiving assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force in investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is being encouraged to call Evanston police.

As the investigation continues, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss delivered a statement Monday, saying that the shooting should not be viewed as an “inevitable” event in today’s day and age.

“This kind of event is unacceptable to every person in this community, and it’s deeply harmful to every person,” he said. “It simply cannot e something we accept as sad, but inevitable, in the course of everyday life.”