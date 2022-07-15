chicago shooting

Teen Injured in Woodlawn Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A 14-year-old boy was injured after he was shot in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood on Friday night.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the 6500 block of South Ingleside at approximately 7:54 p.m.

The boy was walking down the street when another individual walked up to him and pulled out a weapon, firing shots at him.

Police say the boy suffered a graze wound to the left side of his torso, and was rushed to an area hospital in good condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and is not in custody at this time.

