Teen Injured in Shooting Outside Popeyes on Chicago’s South Side

The shooting happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island

A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Popeyes Friday evening on Chicago's South Side, police said.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island, a 17-year-old boy got into an argument with two unknown suspects. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the arm when one of the suspects fired shots from an alley, police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Friday night. The incident remains under investigation by Area Central detectives.

