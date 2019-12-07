Teen Injured in Police Shootout on Chicago’s North Side Released From Hospital

The teen who was mistakenly shot by a police officer during a shootout with a bank robbery suspect in Chicago's Old Irving Park in mid-November was released from the hospital earlier this week, his parents said.

Rylan Wilder, a 15-year-old Lane Tech High School student and musician, was at UpBeat Music and Arts on Nov. 19 when a bank robbery suspect ran inside the school and exchanged gunfire with police officers.

Wilder was accidentally injured in the crossfire by a Des Plaines police officer, and sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. According to a note posted Saturday on a fundraising page, Wilder's parents said the 15-year-old has had seven surgeries, and was released from the hospital Thursday evening.

"Throughout this entire experience, Rylan has been extremely resilient and goal oriented which we think is what enabled us to go home—originally they predicted we would be in the hospital 6-10 weeks," the post read.

Wilder's parents added that they wanted to thank everyone who reached out to them.

"It has been really encouraging to have so many people keeping us in their thoughts and prayers," they said. "We are so appreciative."

The 15-year-old will be required to return for intensive occupational therapy four to five days a week, according to the post. Wilder's parents previously filed a lawsuit against the surviving bank robbery suspect.