Teen Dies After Being Shot in Chest at Millennium Park

A teenager has died after being shot in the chest in Chicago’s Millennium Park on Saturday evening.

According to Chicago fire officials, the 16-year-old was shot during a gathering inside of the park.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to officials, but later died from his injuries, according to chicago police.

There are no further details on the shooting, but police say two persons-of-interest are in custody at this time. Two weapons were also recovered at the scene.

We will have more information on this story as it develops.