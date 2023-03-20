Teen in Critical Condition After Being Run Over by Fleeing Vehicle in Beach Park

A teen is left fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle that he was trying to keep from leaving the scene of a fender bender in suburban Beach Park, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road, police said. A deputy in the area saw two vehicles leaving a business at a high-rate of speed.

An investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry had been involved in a minor traffic crash in a business’ parking lot, and was attempting to flee the scene. The 19-year-old man tried to stop the vehicle from leaving, and had to leap onto the hood of the vehicle to avoid being hit.

A sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver continued to flee the scene. During a pursuit, the driver swerved and abruptly stopped, sending the 19-year-old man tumbling off of the hood. The Toyota then ran the teen over and fled the scene.

While a deputy stayed on the scene to attend to the victim, the driver of a second vehicle followed the Toyota and helped keep sheriff’s deputies apprised of its whereabouts. Deputies found the car driving on Interstate 94 and officers using stop-sticks eventually disabled the vehicle.

The driver, a 17-year-old female, was taken into custody, along with two other passengers.

The victim in the case was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Charges have not yet been filed in the case, and an investigation remains underway.