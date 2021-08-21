Teen Girl, Son Reported Missing From Fuller Park, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are searching for a teen girl and her infant son after they were reported missing from Fuller Park earlier this summer.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Taliyah McClinton and 1-year-old Amir James were last seen on July 16 when McClinton left her residence.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say the infant was last seen in a gray stroller. He is 2-feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. He has brown eyes, medium complexion, and black hair.

McClinton stands 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jogging pants and black and gray sandals.

She may require medical attention, according to police.

Both McClinton and James frequent the area around the Altgeld Garden Homes, located in the 900 block of East 131st Street in Chicago.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380, or to call 911.