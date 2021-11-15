NBC 5 Missing Persons

Teen Girl Reported Missing Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances' in Oswego: Police

The girl was last seen leaving her home on Thursday with a pink suitcase, according to an alert from Illinois State Police

The Illinois State Police have issued an “endangered missing person” alert after a 15-year-old girl disappeared under “suspicious circumstances” earlier this month.

According to an alert, Arionna Strickland was last seen on Thursday in the 600 block of Highview Court on Thursday afternoon.

State police issued the alert at the request of Oswego police, saying that Strickland was last seen under “suspicious circumstances.”

Strickland was last seen when she left her residence at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

She is described as a Black teenager, standing 5-feet-1 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink suitcase.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or to call Oswego police at 630-551-7300.

