Teen Girl Reported Missing From Burnside, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police have issued a new missing persons alert for a 13-year-old girl that has not been seen for more than a month.

According to authorities, Zuvanta McBride was last seen on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of East 92nd Street.

McBridge left a phone message with loved ones on Jan. 12, but has not been heard from since, according to the alert.

She is described as standing 4-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes, and has a medium complexion.

She is known to frequent the areas of Tuley Park and Ivy Park Homes, according to police.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274.