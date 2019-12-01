Chicago Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Chicago police are searching for a teen girl whom they say suffers from depression and may be suicidal.

According to a press release, 15-year-old Marissa Sierra was reported missing on Sunday evening at approximately 5 p.m. She was last seen in the 1800 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Sierra was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with “Jordan” written on the sleeve, a black long-sleeved shirt, dark colored pants and black high-top shoes.

Police describe Sierra as a 15-year-old Hispanic girl with fair complexion, with brown eyes and black hair. She stands approximately 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sierra’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.