West Garfield Park

Teen Girl, Man Shot in West Garfield Park

They were standing on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street when they heard gunshots and realized they were hit

By Sun-Times Media

A man and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street when they heard gunshots and realized they were hit, according to Chicago police.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the left knee, calf and shoulder while the man, 29, was hit in the calf, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

