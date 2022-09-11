Teen Girl in Critical Condition After Auburn Gresham Shooting, Police Say

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the face while sitting inside a residence in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the teen was inside a home in the 1200 block of West 81st Street at approximately 4:52 p.m. when gunfire erupted outside.

Authorities say the girl was struck in the face, and she was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and the investigation is in its early stages.