Back of the Yards

Teen Girl Critically Hurt in Back of the Yards Shooting, Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot and critically injured in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the girl was standing on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West 48th Street at approximately 6:09 p.m. when three people walked up to her.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

One of the individuals pulled out a weapon and fired shots at her, striking her in the head.

Local

Northalsted 18 mins ago

New Banners Bearing ‘Northalsted' Name Signal Change on Chicago's North Side

Joliet police 1 hour ago

Joliet Police Believe 2-Year-Old Found Gun, Accidentally Shot Himself Inside Home

Police say the girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

This article tagged under:

Back of the YardsChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us