Teen Girl Critically Hurt in Back of the Yards Shooting, Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot and critically injured in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the girl was standing on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West 48th Street at approximately 6:09 p.m. when three people walked up to her.

One of the individuals pulled out a weapon and fired shots at her, striking her in the head.

Police say the girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are in custody at this time.