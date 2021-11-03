Teen Girl Allegedly Assaulted by Another Student, Parent at CPS Charter School

Parents of a 16-year-old Chicago Public Schools student are demanding action after the girl says she was assaulted by another student, as well as that student’s mother, during an attack that was caught on video.

Student Nevaeh Hodges was at Catalyst Maria Charter School, located on South California, on Friday when she says that she was attacked in the cafeteria.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“They walked right in the door. She kept yelling, and then swung at me. That’s when we started tussling,” she said. “I could hear everyone saying ‘it’s her mom! Her mom is hitting her too.’”

Susy Rodriguez, Nevaeh’s mother, was shocked when she heard what had happened.

“It is disturbing, and in a place where your child is supposed to be safe,” she said. “We were told that there was an incident, and that she was okay, but when we arrived, it was clear she wasn’t okay.”

Police confirm that they were called to the school, and that they are continuing to investigate the incident as a battery.

Nevaeh’s parents say that they are furious, and want to know why no one was arrested.

“She walked into the building. Everyone saw it, and to be free to walk away…there’s witnesses, security guards, witnesses, cameras. I would like for that parent to be arrested, and the student needs help,” Nikko Rivera said.

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools says that staff responded promptly to the confrontation, and that they called Chicago police to investigate the incident.

A 70-year-old security guard tried to break up the fight, and ended up with a leg injury, according to authorities.

While an investigation remains ongoing, Rodriguez says that her daughter’s enrollment at the school will not continue.

“We have decided to pull all our children out of this school,” she said, calling the incident the third incident related to bullying that her daughter has experienced. “It is not safe.”