Teen girl, 4-month-old daughter reported missing Little Village

Saidy Sevilla, 15, and her 4-month-old daughter, Lizette Abigail Gonzalez Sevilla, were last seen at around 5 a.m. Saturday

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and her infant daughter who may be in need of medical attention, authorities said.

Saidy Sevilla, 15, and her 4-month-old daughter, Lizette Abigail Gonzalez Sevilla, were last seen at around 5 a.m. Saturday in the area of West 25th Street and South Francisco Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.

Saidy is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Area Four detective division at 312-746-8251.

