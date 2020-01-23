Phillips Academy

Teen Found With Pellet Gun at Chicago High School

NBCChicago.com

A teenage boy was arrested Wednesday for carrying a pellet gun at a high school in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Officers responded to Wendell Phillips Academy High School, 244 E. Pershing Rd., about 6:05 p.m. after hearing reports that someone in the gym was carrying a gun, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was found with a pellet gun and taken into custody, police said.

The Phillips girls’ varsity basketball team played at home against Simeon Career Academy at 5 p.m., according to MaxPreps.com.

Charges were pending Wednesday evening.

