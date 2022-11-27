Teen Found With Gun, 2 Others Charged After Disturbance at Cinemark Theater in Joliet: Police

A total of three teenagers were arrested, including one who was armed, following a disturbance on Saturday at the Cinemark movie theater at the Louis Joliet Mall, police stated.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:44 p.m. when an officer assigned to a "contract security detail" at the mall was notified by security about a disturbance at the theater, according to authorities.

As officers responded, they were informed that one of the individuals involved may be armed with a handgun, authorities said. Officers arrived on scene and learned two male individuals and a female exited the theater and ran through the parking lot after staff attempted to escort them from the property, police stated.

Officers chased the suspects and were able to apprehend them in a nearby hotel parking lot. A 17-year-old boy, who was found with a handgun, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, mob action and disorderly condition, according to authorities.

Two other individuals, a 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were arrested for mob action and disorderly conduct, according to police.