Homan Square

Teen Found Shot to Death in Homan Square Alley, Chicago Police Say

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an alley on Chicago’s West Side Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to authorities, the boy was found in the 3600 block of West Flournoy in the Homan Square neighborhood.

At approximately 2:04 p.m., officers discovered that the teen had been shot in the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police say that Area Four detectives are continuing to investigate, and that the scene remains active at this time. No further information was made immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Homan SquareChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us